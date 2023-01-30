WATCH: Pro-Khalistan elements attack people waving Indian flag in Australia

Melbourne: Pro-Khalistani forces have attacked Indians carrying the national flag in Australia, injuring at least five of them. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media show an individual breaking tricolor and throwing it on the floor.

A video of Indians attacked in Melbourne was tweeted by India’s ruling party – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa show the Indian group running away from the scene while the pro-Khalistani group continued to hit them.

Action against anti-India activities

Sirsa condemned anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani and said that acts of anti-social elements must be dealt with strongly.

“I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books,” Sirsa tweeted.

The attack on Indians come mere days after Hindu temples were vandalised in Australia. Three temples were defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans in the past few weeks in Melbourne.

Indians attacked in busy Melbourne street

Footages show that Hindus carrying tiranga or tricolour were beaten and assaulted by pro-Khalistan forces on a busy Melbourne Street. One of them was also seen charging towards Indians with a sword.

Director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia, Sarah L Gates, in a tweet said: "Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye."

Two arrested for violent attacks

The Victoria Police condemned the attack and said that so far, two people have been arrested following the violent attack on Indians carrying the national flag.

The arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for "riotous behaviour".

Attacks an attempt to promote animosity among Indian community

The Indian High Commission in Canberra called the attacks blatant attempts to promote animosity and discord among the Indian community.

The Indian Mission added that such incidents signal that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and “abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations” such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other “inimical agencies” from outside Australia.

