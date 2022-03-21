Watch: Prince William And Kate Middleton dance with locals during visit to Belize

On the second day of their tour, Prince William and Kate danced their hearts out during a traditional Garifuna Festival in a Belizean village

The Royal Family’s Prince William and wife Kate Middleton were recently seen grooving with the Garifuna community in Belize. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on their tour to the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

On visiting the beach-front village of Hopkins, which is the cultural center of Garifuna community, the excited couple joined in the festivities and danced the local 'punta' as well as took part in the Hudutu broth-style meal as they immersed themselves in Garifuna culture.

In a video, William is seen making some impressive moves with a 57-year-old local woman named Laura Cacho. While, Kate is busy dancing with the young crowd around.

Hello Magazine’s Royal editor, Emily Nash posted the dance video on her Twitter handle saying ‘William needed more practice’. “The Dancing Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mixed reviews on their skills, kids I spoke to thought William needed more practice,” Nash wrote in her caption.

Watch the video here:

The Dancing Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mixed reviews on their skills, kids I spoke to thought William needed more practice! #RoyalVisitBelize pic.twitter.com/kFq9D7Fb4c — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 20, 2022

In another tweet, Nash stated that she spoke to the lady who danced with Prince William. She asserted that it was a pleasure for her to dance with him.

But Laura Cacho, who danced with William, said: “He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.” She said Kate was “excellent” as well.

"They were shaking their waists like nobody's business." #RoyalVisitBelize — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 20, 2022



While speaking to The People, Cacho said that Prince William and Kate Middleton are an amazing couple and they would love to have their children Charlotte, George and Louis come any time to their village. Speaking about their dancing skills, Cacho claimed that the couple took the culture from her and she didn't need to teach them.

Vkeveen Martinez, one of the teens from the Light of Hopkins dance group, stated that it was an amazing experience to dance with the couple. The 15-year-old even asked William how it was to stay in a castle to which he responded saying, 'it's tricky — my grandmother lives there.'

The duke and duchess were also rewarded with a taste of the products at the family-run cocoa farm in southern Belize which is in the village of Maya Center.

Later in the week, the couple will travel to Jamaica and the Bahamas as they continue their visit to the Caribbean.

