WATCH: Powerful Nepal earthquake claims 6 lives; army, locals clear debris in Doti district, search for survivors

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck hit the remote and mountainous Doti district of Nepal, killing at least six people. Search and rescue operation underway in Doti and people are trying to find out there loved ones who are missing since last night after the natural calamity.

Several houses have been collapsed due to the earthquake early on Wednesday. Rescue officials, as well as, citizens were seen clearing the debris and looking for survivors.

Nepal earthquake: People search for their loved ones

Visuals shared by local media showed mud and brick houses destroyed by the earthquake and rescuers digging through the rubble to look for survivors.

A video shared by Nepal Army shows search and rescue operation underway at the house that collapsed in Doti district after the earthquake occurred at 2:12 am with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district.

As per local officials, three people were killed after a house collapses in Doti district after the latest round of earthquakes.

"Identities of casualties yet to be ascertained. At least one woman and two children among the deceased," said the officials.

"Five people are injured and have been taken to hospital. Dozens of houses were damaged with landslides at various locations across the district," news agency ANI quoted Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha, as saying.

Nepal Army has been mobilised to the earthquake-affected areas for search and rescue operation.

Nepali PM condoles earthquake deaths

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was on an election campaign in Western Nepal, is safe, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. The epicentre of the quake was ar Khaptad National Park in Doti district, just 160 km North of Dadeldhura, where Deuba, 76, was addressing rallies for the 20 November general elections, hours before the tremor struck the region.

Deuba, President of the ruling Nepali Congress, was in Western Nepal for an election campaign. He attended election rallies and met people at Dhangadhi district.

The tremor was also felt in Dhangadhi though the Prime Minister is safe, Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Pokharel said.

"I pay homage to those killed in the Dadeldhura earthquake and my condolences to the bereaved family members," Deuba tweeted.

"I also instruct the concerned authorities to speed up rescue and relief works and treatment of those injured in the incident," he added.

Nepal earthquake: Tremors shake Delhi

The earthquake, known as the Gorkha earthquake, shook several cities across north India. Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa in Tibet, Dhaka.

Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi. Aftershocks were also recorded in other areas of the Indian subcontinent.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Pithoragarh, around 6:27 am on 9 November. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology said.

Not the first

The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property and have necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters.

In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.

With inputs from agencies

