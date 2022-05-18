Watch: Pope Francis jokes some tequila would help his knee pain; video goes viral

The Mexican priest lauded the Pope for spreading happiness despite his discomfort and called him 'an example for future priests'. To which, the Pope responded by saying, “You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila!”

Pope Francis has been suffering from bad knee pain, which is why his specialised team of doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help him heal. But looks like the Pope has another idea in his mind.

A viral video wherein the Pope can be seen greeting and joking with a crowd of people in St Peter's Square in Vatican City ended with the pontiff saying that that a shot of tequila would help him. The clip, which was recorded while the Pope was interacting with a group of Mexican seminarians, quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, someone in the crowd can be heard thanking the Bishop of Rome for greeting the audience despite his knee pain. Later on, a Mexican priest can be heard asking Pope Francis about his knee pain. After listening to the man attentively, Francis replied “very capricious.”

The Mexican priest further lauded the Pope for spreading happiness despite his discomfort and called him "an example for future priests". To which, the Pope responded by saying, “You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila!” This triggered loud laughter among the people there.

The Mexican priest then told the Pope that if they go to Santa Marta one day, he would bring him a little bottle. The video was later shared by CTV News.

Watch the video here:



As per an Associated Press report, the pontiff has been suffering for months from a strained ligament in his right knee, leading to him using a wheelchair and a cane. Reports also suggest that the Pope is undergoing physiotherapy for two hours daily and is better than before.

