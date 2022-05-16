Watch: Police officers capture 6-feet long alligator outside school

The alligator was spotted making its way through residents' yards before ending in front of the school. The viral video has over 31,000 views till date.

Officers of the Charleston Police Deaprtment in South Carolina, US, were in for a surprise when they found an unexpected guest at an elementary school. The uninvited guest loitering around the campus was a six-foot long alligator, who was later captured by the officers.

A video of their courageous takedown of the reptile is going viral on Facebook. In the video, the officials can be seen trying to capture the massive gator. A woman officer attempts to tie the reptile’s mouth. Another officer then tries to get the gator closer, while others try to throw their weight on the gator and shut its mouth.

“Not your everyday arrest! Check out this video of our Animal Control Unit removing an alligator outside of Daniel Island School,” states the caption of the clip. The caption mentioned that the team got the job done fearlessly. “You never know what you’ll encounter as an Officer!” it added.

The clip has received over 31,000 views till now. Watch the clip here:

https://www.facebook.com/CityofCharlestonPD/videos/2179969675492864

According to a CNN report, the reptile was spotted moving through residents' yards before making its way to the school. It was later released in a nearby lake.

Social media users praised the cops for their handling of the reptile. Many were left in awe of the women’s bravery, while others narrated incidents where they had seen alligators being caught in a similar manner.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, gators live in the state’s coastal marshlands. The majority of nest construction and egg laying by these giant reptiles takes place in June.

This is not the first time alligators have been spotted walking nonchalantly in the streets of the United States. Recently, the clip of a 10-foot long gator swimming in a school’s pool in Florida went viral. The massive reptile was captured and transferred to a nearby lake.

