WATCH: POK leader abuses Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif; terms him thief, idiot

Muzaffarabad: A heated argument took place on Monday between Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, it can be seen that Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif was about to finish his speech in a program related to Mangla Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when an argument broke out with PoK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

In the video, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas can be seen berating Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning the “sacrifice of Kashmiris” during his speech.

It is seen in the video that Shehbaz Sharif tells Tanveer Ilyas, “Please listen to me for Kashmir. I will talk to you. Have a seat please. I will talk to you.”

According to a report by the 'Dawn', Shehbaz Sharif finished his speech quickly after the argument and left the venue in a hurry. Although Tanveer Ilyas tried to approach Shehbaz Sharif during his departure, the Pakistan prime minister chose to ignore him.

Later, Tanveer Ilyas lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif during a press conference.

“I have no qualms in saying that Mr Sharif ridiculed the entire Kashmiri nation by not mentioning their sacrifices for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

