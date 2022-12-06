WATCH: POK leader abuses Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif; terms him thief, idiot
In a video that has gone viral on social media, it can be seen that Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif was about to finish his speech in a program related to Mangla Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when an argument broke out with PoK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas
Muzaffarabad: A heated argument took place on Monday between Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, it can be seen that Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif was about to finish his speech in a program related to Mangla Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when an argument broke out with PoK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.
In the video, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas can be seen berating Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning the “sacrifice of Kashmiris” during his speech.
It is seen in the video that Shehbaz Sharif tells Tanveer Ilyas, “Please listen to me for Kashmir. I will talk to you. Have a seat please. I will talk to you.”
#BigBreaking : POK's PM #SardarTanveerIlyas called Pakistani PM #Shahbazsharif a thief and idiot.@SardarTanveerIK #POK #ShehbazSharif #pakistanpm pic.twitter.com/6KdaDp6HGD
— News18 Kashmir (@News18Kashmir) December 6, 2022
According to a report by the 'Dawn', Shehbaz Sharif finished his speech quickly after the argument and left the venue in a hurry. Although Tanveer Ilyas tried to approach Shehbaz Sharif during his departure, the Pakistan prime minister chose to ignore him.
Later, Tanveer Ilyas lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif during a press conference.
“I have no qualms in saying that Mr Sharif ridiculed the entire Kashmiri nation by not mentioning their sacrifices for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan Taliban running extortion racket in border areas after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
After the Taliban takeover in neighbouring Afghanistan, TTP extortion racketeering has infested Pakistan's borderlands, locals say, with the group emboldened by its sister movement's success
Pakistan reeling under acute inflation: After eggs and chicken, now fish prices soar
Locals in Karachi have already started thronging different markets across Karachi in search of fish
Dismal state of health: Pakistan reports over 30% jump in dengue cases this year
Pakistan registered as many as 76,210 dengue cases during the ongoing year. Last year, Pakistan registered 52,894 cases and 224 deaths from dengue