WATCH: PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with China's Xi Jinping at G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

This was the first meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Indian Army became embroiled in a military standoff at Ladakh in April 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted each other and shook hands in a gesture that holds immense dilomatic significance.

The Ladakh standoff and the subsequent bloody clash in Galwan saw a steep decline in relations between India and China.

