World

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi gets traditional welcome at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney

Modi reached Australia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Sydney and New Delhi. This is the last leg of his three-nation visit. Before this, he went to Japan and Papua New Guinea

FP Staff May 23, 2023 14:18:55 IST
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi gets traditional welcome at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney

Screengrab from the video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where he will address the Indian diaspora at a community event.

Related Articles

Modi is the Boss

'Modi is the Boss': Australian PM Albanese says Indian PM got way bigger reception than Bruce Springsteen

Modi is the Boss

'Namaste Australia': PM Modi gets rockstar welcome at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena

Modi reached Australia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Sydney and New Delhi. This is the last leg of his three-nation visit. Before this, he went to Japan and Papua New Guinea.

After reaching the venue, Modi received a traditional welcome. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also with him.

The Indian community living in Sydney eagerly waited for the Indian prime minister at the Qudos Bank Arena as they hailed him as a world leader.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 14:18:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Congress in Rajasthan follows policy of
India

Congress in Rajasthan follows policy of "appeasement", takes soft stand against terrorists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.

'Mutual trust and mutual respect': India's PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australia's Anthony Albanese in Sydney
World

'Mutual trust and mutual respect': India's PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australia's Anthony Albanese in Sydney

PM Modi emphasised 'Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect' as the cornerstone of India and Australia's longstanding historical relations during a significant address to the Indian diaspora at a community gathering during his Sydney visit

Modi in Sydney: How PM spelled out 'C-D-E' of India-Australia friendship
Explainers

Modi in Sydney: How PM spelled out 'C-D-E' of India-Australia friendship

From cricket to MasterChef, democracy to diaspora, education to the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Sydney on Tuesday spelled out the many things that connect India and Australia