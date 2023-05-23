WATCH: PM Narendra Modi gets traditional welcome at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
Modi reached Australia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Sydney and New Delhi. This is the last leg of his three-nation visit. Before this, he went to Japan and Papua New Guinea
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where he will address the Indian diaspora at a community event.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where he will address the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event shortly.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with him.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with him. pic.twitter.com/m63GCxN6aF
After reaching the venue, Modi received a traditional welcome. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also with him.
The Indian community living in Sydney eagerly waited for the Indian prime minister at the Qudos Bank Arena as they hailed him as a world leader.
