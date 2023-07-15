WATCH: PM Modi meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in UAE
In UAE, the prime minister will discuss Energy, food security, and defence with Arab leaders. During his day-long visit, the two strategic partners will also review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan soon after he touched down in UAE.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi in UAE on an official bilateral visit, meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pic.twitter.com/DxZNkFaMKP
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
Related Articles
In UAE, the prime minister will discuss Energy, food security, and defence with Arab leaders. During his day-long visit, the two strategic partners will also review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.
Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/3dM8y5tEdv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023
Modi will hold also talks with the President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
As PM @narendramodi is on his way to Abu Dhabi, take a quick look into the multifaceted India-UAE ties. pic.twitter.com/7evaYRq3CR
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2023
PM Modi left for UAE earlier today after concluding his two-day visit to France.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!”
This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the… pic.twitter.com/BllJ8gVj8e
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that defence ties have been an important pillar between India and France relation.
Addressing a joint press meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, PM Modi said that India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, and also making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years.
also read
India’s rise and intellectual bankruptcy of West: Why Fukuyama's era should get over
India’s growth has presented credible hope for actual liberal values and not only Western conceptions of liberal international order. But people like Francis Fukuyama don’t want to understand the ground realities
Breaking Barriers: How Uniform Civil Code can be a catalyst for equality and inclusion
UCC isn't just about laws or statutes; it's about shaping the soul of our nation, where every citizen, irrespective of their religious or cultural affiliations, can stand tall with equal rights and opportunities
Shadow Warrior | Permanent interests, not permanent friends drive foreign policy
Values are nice, and yes, it would be good if they coincide. But if not, common interests are perfectly good bases for coexistence