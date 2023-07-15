WATCH: PM Modi meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan soon after he touched down in UAE.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi in UAE on an official bilateral visit, meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pic.twitter.com/DxZNkFaMKP — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

In UAE, the prime minister will discuss Energy, food security, and defence with Arab leaders. During his day-long visit, the two strategic partners will also review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/3dM8y5tEdv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

Modi will hold also talks with the President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

As PM @narendramodi is on his way to Abu Dhabi, take a quick look into the multifaceted India-UAE ties. pic.twitter.com/7evaYRq3CR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2023

PM Modi left for UAE earlier today after concluding his two-day visit to France.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!”

This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the… pic.twitter.com/BllJ8gVj8e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that defence ties have been an important pillar between India and France relation.

Addressing a joint press meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, PM Modi said that India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, and also making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years.