WATCH: PM Modi has the ability to transform and popularity to transform, says American investor Ray Dalio

American investor Ray Dalio, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, said that the potential of India is enormous and the Indian PM has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform.

Addressing the reporters after meeting PM Modi, Dalio said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform.”

India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created, he added.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday also met other prominent US personalities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, American astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson, Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Author Robert Thurman, American economist Paul Romer and members of academics and think tank groups.

