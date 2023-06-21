WATCH: PM Modi has the ability to transform and popularity to transform, says American investor Ray Dalio
'Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform,' said Dalio
American investor Ray Dalio, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, said that the potential of India is enormous and the Indian PM has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform.
Addressing the reporters after meeting PM Modi, Dalio said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform.”
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American investor Ray Dalio, in New York. pic.twitter.com/tBKMFj2s5L
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created, he added.
#WATCH | American investor Ray Dalio after meeting PM Modi in New York, says “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity… pic.twitter.com/SakIBGDr2H
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday also met other prominent US personalities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, American astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson, Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Author Robert Thurman, American economist Paul Romer and members of academics and think tank groups.
With inputs from agencies
