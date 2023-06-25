WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest state honour 'Order of the Nile'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest honour, by Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

This is the 13th highest state honour received by PM Modi.

Instituted in 1915, the ‘Order of the Nile’ is conferred on heads of states, crown princes, and vice presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services.