WATCH: PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome at Joint Base Andrews in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and given a guard of honour at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on his arrival on Wednesday

FP Staff June 22, 2023 12:35:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and given a guard of honour at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on his arrival on Wednesday.

The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase to mark his arrival.

With his arrival in Washington, PM Modi’s official state visit has moved to its next phase.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC. In Washington DC, PM will hold bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden ; address the Joint Session of the US Congress; and interact with CEOs and a cross-section of Indian diaspora.”

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed that PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will be taking questions from the press on Thursday, terming it a “big deal”.

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesperson, said, “We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit. We think that’s important and we’re glad he thinks that’s important too.”

The format of the press conference will include one question from the US press and one from an Indian journalist, Kirby said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 22, 2023 12:35:51 IST

