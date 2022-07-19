Watch: Pizza delivery man in US runs into burning house, rescues five children; internet hails bravery

The police department informed that Bostic did not have his phone with him, which is why he could not call 911 so he ran to the backdoor and headed upstairs. After rescuing the youngsters, he was told that the six-year-old was still inside. So he headed back into the blaze amid the thick smoke

A 25-year-old pizza delivery man in the United States is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to save two children and three teenagers. Nicholas Bostic, who delivers pizza every day in Indiana's Lafayette, managed to save an 18-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and two children aged one and six from a burning house.

The incident happened on 11 July in Lafayette, Indiana. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Bodycam footage captured by a police officer shows Bostic carrying a child and running out of the burning house. The video also shows the 25-year-old carefully handing the kid over to the firefighters after bringing the child to safety.

The Lafayette Police Department has posted about the incident on social media. They wrote how Bostic was driving past when he came across a home engulfed in flames. Without thinking much, he immediately pulled into the driveway and rushed inside the burning house to rescue four siblings (aged 1, 6, 13 and 18) and a 13-year-old who had come for a sleep over.

Check the video below:

https://twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/status/1547928731968122881?s=20&t=QT1zuhMBwCBhsmMq6BN7wg

Later in a press note, the police department informed that Bostic did not have his phone with him, which is why he could not call 911 so he ran to the backdoor and headed upstairs. After rescuing the youngsters, he was told that the six-year-old was still inside. So he headed back into the blaze amid the thick smoke.

Soon after getting hold of the little one, Bostic jumped out of a window to safety. He was hospitalised for severe smoke inhalation and a serious cut to his arm, while the six-year-old was “miraculously mostly uninjured” the police revealed. After days of treatment, Bostic was discharged.

“The dad said he’d love to take me out for a dinner. They have wide-open arms welcoming me as a part of their family,” he told ABC7 Chicago.

Further in the press note, the police department hailed Bostic for his heroic actions. They also added that Bostic’s selflessness during the incident was inspiring.

Check the post here:

https://twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/status/1547657887165468677?s=20&t=4Y2U_bzgJU38i_TDswqjoA

Towards the end on the note, the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Fire Department, along with the Honorable Mayor Tony Roswarski, publicly recognised Bostic for his heroic act. After the video went viral, several internet users hailed Bostic for his bravery.

