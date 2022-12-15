Many countries across the globe promote and encourage the use of public transport to contain air pollution. However, Romania has come up with a unique technique which it encourages both physical health and the use of public transport at the same time. A video has been shared on Instagram recently in which a woman can be seen doing 20 squats in front of a bus stand booth. After she completes her squats, the machine dispatches a free bus ticket. It can be seen that the booth keeps a count of how many squats she is doing and displays them on its screen. The clip is from Cluj-Napoca city in Romania.

The video received a wide range of reactions in the comment section, and many people appreciated the unique idea.

A viewer commented, “This is such a nice idea, to be honest.” Some users wrote that this is probably the best way to promote fitness. An individual recommended that push-up stations are going to be amazing. Viewers also wrote many sarcastic comments. An account sarcastically asked, “Any scheme for aeroplane tickets?”

This unique initiative is a part of the Sports Festival. This free ticket is called the “Health Ticket”. As per the official website of Sports Festival, the Health Ticket combines technology with movement and forms a direct link between physical activity and the symbolic benefit received.

The selected exercises are easy for anyone to do and have a large beneficial effect on the individual who introduces movement into his/her daily routine. Travellers can receive free bus tickets by doing 20 squats, completed in a maximum of 2 minutes.

The Sports Festival has initiated the Health Ticket project, with the financial support of Cluj-Napoca Local Council and City Hall. In partnership with Cluj-Napoca Public Transport Company and Cluj County Council, it has been developed by Life is Hard. Sports Festival stated on its website that its mission is to inspire people to exercise, and to discover what sport suits them. It aims to let that sport transform their lives.

