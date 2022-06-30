The viral video, which has received more than 42,000 views so far, was recorded by a biker who was following the bus.

Faced by one of its worst-ever economic crisis, Sri Lanka is currently dealing with a breakdown that has had a direct impact on the lives of the people. The common man is struggling to fulfill the daily necessities of buying food, fuel and much more. Massive foreign debt, rocketing inflation, deficiency in fuel supply, series of lockdowns, fall in foreign currency reserves, and declined currency value have had a very bad impact on the country's economic growth.

A video that has now surfaced on social media shows a red bus totally full with passengers in Sri Lanka. People were hanging from the door and windows in an attempt to accommodate themselves inside the bus as most people have switched to public transport due to the shortage of fuel and its high prices.

The video was recorded by a biker who was behind the bus on the road. Providing a glimpse of the ground realities, the video has received more than 42,000 views so far.

Reacting to the video, a user pointed out that there was nothing funny about the video as a number of people would die if an accident happened.

Another wrote, “All that remains is our empty Sri Lankan pride and racism. Everything else we have sacrificed for its sake.”

“This is the situation in here,” wrote a user.

“No words to say what is going through in my country right now”, another user said.

Experts are of the view that the roots of this economic crisis - the worst in several years - lies in the economic mismanagement by successive governments that has created and sustained a twin deficit – a budget shortfall along with a current account deficit.

