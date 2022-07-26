Watch: Penguins engage in different kind of 'morning rush', video melts hearts

Penguins certainly make for a trendy topic among internet users. People love to watch these stocky, short-legged birds doing hilarious activities. As per Encyclopedia Britannica, there are almost 18 species of penguins living in the Southern hemisphere

Rush is not an uncommon thing in our daily lives. Everyone is a part of the rat race and so, we can come across this while going to the office on a busy day. But a video showing a different kind of rush among penguins has recently gone viral and has been winning hearts on the internet. The video shows a group of penguins playing around on an icy surface.

The exciting video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter and has already earned much attention from social media users. The video was recorded in Antarctica, where the creatures were seen in a rush, but doing some cute gestures and movements that can easily leave internet users in awe. The caption of the footage read, "Antarctic morning rush".

Watch video:

In the 17-second-long video, a group of penguins can be seen sliding on their bellies while maintaining a proper line. Some others can also be seen waddling or imitating a swim. In the last shot of the video, when others have already left away from the camera lens, one of them is seen left out of the group and trying to catch them.

Since it was shared, the clip has received more than 6 million views on Twitter. It has garnered over 2 lakh likes and created a moment of laughter among the users. Some of them also marked the video with hilarious comments.

One of the commenters wrote, “I'm seriously considering walking on my belly from now on.” Another viewer jokingly commented, pointing out the last penguin, “I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date.”

Penguins certainly make for a trendy topic among internet users. People love to watch these stocky, short-legged birds doing hilarious activities.

As per Encyclopedia Britannica, there are almost 18 species of penguins living in the Southern hemisphere. A few of them inhabit temperate regions and the Galapagos penguin are seen at the Equator.

