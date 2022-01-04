Watch: Pastry chef creates jaw-dropping rocket sculpture using chocolate

In the video clip, the Swiss-French pastry chef assembles all parts and paints them with edible colours to create the rocket ship

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon, who is known for his marvellous pastry designs and sculptures, has yet again stunned people with his new creation - a Chocolate rocket ship. Guichon took to Instagram and shared a video clip showcasing him creating a chocolate rocket from scratch.

However, it is to be noted that the procedure might look easy but it is a very difficult task and requires a lot of effort and practice.

“Chocolate rocket ship! The perfect gift for a child (or not) birthday!,” Guichon wrote while posting the mouthwatering video.

The video clip begins with soothing music in the background showing Guichon making each part separately with precision. The Swiss-French pastry chef then assembles the parts and paints them with edible colours to create the rocket ship.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYRhj60pcyC/

Since being shared on Instagram, the sugary video has garnered more than 2.7 lakh likes and users appreciated the chef’s dedication towards his work.

Most of them were left amazed by the chef's unique creation. “Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. Some also hailed the creation by posting emoticons.

Amaury Guichon often treats his 5.3 million Instagram followers by posting jaw-dropping chocolate sculptures.

A week ago, the chef shared a video showing him creating Chocolate Chandelier. “This one was definitely nerve-racking!,” he wrote along with the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX_dRscJsHs/

On Christmas, Guichon made a Chocolate little Reindeer which was indeed a visual treat to everyone. The creation showcased his dedication towards his work.

Well, Amaury Guichon is not the only chef who can make alluring chocolate sculptures.

During Christmas holidays, French chocolate maker Patrick Roger made a 10-meter chocolate sculpture.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6x8Wi2oifQ

Chocolate is a notoriously difficult material for sculpting. It starts melting when gets even a bit amount of warmth and then cannot be given the desired shape.

