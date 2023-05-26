WATCH: Passenger held in South Korea for opening plane door mid-air

A passenger in South Korea opened an emergency exit door during a flight on Friday, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, according to the officials. Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person from opening the door, but it was eventually opened partially.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and details of the incident, including how long the door was open, were under investigation, according to Asiana Airlines, reported The Associated Press.

The footage from inside the plane shows wind ripping through the open door in mid-air, with fabric seat-backs and passengers’ hair flapping wildly as some shout in surprise.

Police detained the man who opened the door, and stated that he confessed to opening the door, but would not say why he did it, reported CNN.

Geoffrey Thomas, an aviation expert told CNN that the incident was “very bizarre.” He said that technically it’s not possible to open those doors in flight. “It seems implausible that the door could be opened in the first place and then against the airstream technically impossible, but somehow or another it has happened,” Thomas said.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that nine people were hospitalised. The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

With inputs from agencies

