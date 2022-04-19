Watch: Parked car slides down busy road, plunges into river in Europe; video goes viral

In the one-minute clip, a red car can slowly be seen moving backwards while a white car coming from the opposite side turns to the left to avoid a collision

In an unusual incident, a parked car rolled down a busy road and ended up plunging into the nearby nearby in Europe. According to police, the car driver forgot to apply the handbrake after parking the red Peugeot in Latvia capital, Riga.

According to Euronews, the incident took place on 14 April. Reports also suggest that two people left the car after parking it opposite to the Daugava river.

Recently, a video capturing the moments wherein the car is seen sliding out of the parking spot, slowly crossing the road and falling into the river has gone viral.

The video was shared by Now This News on their social media handle. “This car took a solo journey across a busy road after the driver forgot to apply the handbrake,” the caption of the post read. The official handle also informed that no one was hurt in the incident and the car has been retrieved from the river.

In the one-minute clip, a red car can slowly be seen moving backwards while a white car coming from the opposite side turns to the left to avoid a collision. The red Peugeot then enters the next lane among other vehicles that are passing by.

During this time, another white car which is seen approaching slows down after spotting the red vehicle moving. It even halts for a while for the red car to make way, which then avoids collision with two posts on the road, enters a spillway nearby and finally falls into the river.

Towards the end of the video, the car can be seen submerged into water. Police have stated that the failure to apply the handbrake led to the incident.

Watch the whole video here:

This car took a solo journey across a busy road after the driver forgot to apply the handbrake. No one was hurt, and the car has been retrieved from the river. pic.twitter.com/ZwuiNH9sei — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 19, 2022



After submerging into the river, the emergency services found it difficult to spot the vehicle and could only retrieve it the following day (15 April), as per Jalopnik.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered more than 3 lakh views so far. Social media users are shocked to see how the car perfectly made its way into the river. Many commented to know if anyone was hurt or injured in the incident while others called the driver careless.

