Several videos on social media showcase that humanity still exists in this world. One such clip that is winning hearts for all the right reasons shows two police officers in Paris stopping traffic to help a mother duck and her little ducklings cross a busy street. This video was recorded at the city's famous Canard Street, that is known to be always crowded with traffic.

Shared on Instagram by a user named Alix Guy, the clip captures a mother duck moving towards a road with her young ducklings walking behind her. On seeing the little family, police personnel halted the traffic so that the cute family could cross the street.

As the mother duck takes her time to cross the road, the police personnel are also seen patiently walking along with the family. “A moment of cuteness in Paris,” was the caption of the video.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ce6BjaJj6jN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since being shared, the adorable video has collected over 10 million views, over 8.6 lakh likes and several comments. One user wrote, "cutest thing I've seen today” while another said "The only time I believe cops motto 'We serve and protect'." Many also hailed the police personnel for being so patient and calm in the moment.

This is not the only such video that has won hearts. In March this year, a video of otters crossing a road in Singapore with the help of police officers grabbed attention on social media. The footage was caught on a multi-lane road outside Singapore’s presidential palace. In the video, police officials were seen halting traffic so that otters could cross the road safely.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/Rosieannemilne/status/1502234382505226240?s=20&t=_RnPZJBdO5ia4ZYhs0_TlQ

In August 2020, another heart-warming video which caught the eye of users showed a traffic police personnel helping a dog cross the road. The video, which was shared on Twitter by The Better India, showcased a traffic police official helping the canine reach the other side of the street safely.

Watch the clip here:

https://twitter.com/thebetterindia/status/1293756250212245505?s=20&t=5z4j8kzZ9UnXrGfhDFGmvw

