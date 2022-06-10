Watch | Paraglider flies with vulture, amazing video takes internet by storm

The paraglider recorded this whole encounter on his camera while experiencing the marvelous moment. Since being shared, this video has garnered more than 15 million views and over 6.5 lakh likes. It has also left social media users in awe of the rare sight.

A video featuring a man paragliding with a black vulture has recently grabbed attention on social media. The video that has taken the internet by storm shows a black vulture flying in close proximity to the paraglider. This stunning clip has left social media users shocked and mesmerised.

In the video, a black vulture can be seen calmly flying beside a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet above land. As they glide through the air, green forests and buildings are visible below. The bird is seen adjusting its flight in the air by moving the rear part of its body (tail) up-down and right-left.

Further in the video, the big black bird can be seen spanning across, coming above the glider, and then slowly perching on one of the glider shoes. It is also seen pecking on the paraglider’s shoe in search of food, while the glider pats the bird gently.

Take a look at the amazing video here:

The paraglider recorded this whole encounter on his camera while experiencing the marvelous moment. Since being shared, this video has garnered more than 15 million views and over 6.5 lakh likes. It has also left social media users in awe of the rare sight.

One user commented that it is the coolest thing he has ever seen. Another shared details on this specific activity, calling it parahawking. He also claimed that few birds are trained to fly with paragliders and perch on them mid-air. Few others termed it ‘magical’ and ‘ultimate peak experience’.

Find a few of the reactions here:

One of the coolest things ever. Birds eye view of this big guy's wingspan and then a landing to hitch a ride and chill for a minute. https://t.co/eOWV97vMtd — AZP (@ZPFleming) June 9, 2022

this is the ultimate peak experience (but i would still never go paragliding) https://t.co/ziqFp6ZwYQ — jared (mercurius george) (@mercuriusgeorge) June 6, 2022

Over the past few years, paragliding has indeed become one of the most loved adventure sports among people. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani was left spellbound with this amazing video. She shared it with her followers on her Instagram stories.