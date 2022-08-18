Watch: Paper tiger Chinese tanks take embarrassing beating from Russian tanks at Tank Biathlon

Interestingly, the T-72B3 tanks are not particularly known for its speed, while battlefield acceleration is a very important characteristic for a tank

Moscow: China's Type 96B tank was left behind by a Russian T-72B3 tank at the Tank Biathlon games here.

the fastest chinese Type 96B at the Tank Biathlon pic.twitter.com/QfqaJ7Fq55 — Kein Mensch Kein Tier (@KampfmitKette) August 17, 2022

The opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 was held at the Patriot military-patriotic park here on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech, Xinhua reported.

The event will take place from 13 to 27 August. As many as 12 countries are participating, while over 270 teams from 37 countries and regions are expected to compete in the games, as per the news agency.

The International Army Games have served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation.

