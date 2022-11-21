WATCH: Pakistan using Chinese drones to quell insurgency in Balochistan

Quetta (Pakistan): The Pakistan Army is using the Chinese-origin combat drone CH-4B to crush the insurgency in Balochistan. The Pakistan Army has used fighter jets and attack helicopters against Baloch insurgents for many years. But the use of combat UAVs is new and continues to grow.

According to the Balochistan Post, earlier this month, Pakistan allegedly launched a large-scale military offensive against Baloch insurgents in the Bolan region by deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fighter jets and helicopter gunships along with SSG commandos.

According to reports, the Pakistan military used fighter jets against Baloch fighters in the Bolan range of Balochistan. The Pakistan Army operation was opposed by the Baloch militia, which in turn killed two SSG commandos.

However, the combat UAV is finding new uses and continues to grow. The Balochistan Post tweeted that China and Turkey have supplied various types of UAVs to Pakistan.

According to information on microblogging site Twitter and a Pakistan-based defence blog, Chinese CH-4B UAVs were spotted in Bolan, Balochistan, where insurgents killed two SSG commandos.

Pakistan had received five Kai Hong 4 (Rainbow 4, or CH-4) multirole medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs from China in January 2021. However, later reports suggested that it was the CH-4B variant.

According to reports, a PLA contingent from China based in Pasni, near the Balochistan capital of Quetta allegedly helps the Pakistan Army in operating the Chinese CH-4 drones. The Pakistan Army has a naval air station at Pasni, known as PNS Makran.

The Pakistan Army has been accused by the people of Balochistan of excesses committed against them and has stepped up its armed offensive in recent days.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan has reportedly found 41 cases of enforced disappearances and thirty cases of extrajudicial executions in Balochistan during October 2022.

TBP Exclusive: Pakistani combat unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) with payloads spotted in skies of Bolan earlier today. An unprecedented military operation is underway in Bolan involving UAVs, fighter jets, gunship helicopters and SSG commandos since last five days. pic.twitter.com/45ix3H5nQl — The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) November 3, 2022

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Agreement (CPEC), China is developing the Gwadar port, which is a base for PLA troops stationing in the region. China follows a "strategic strong point" concept, whereby its military can use strategically located foreign ports with terminals and commercial zones run by Chinese companies.

According to a report in The Eurasian Times, it is plausible that a PLA contingent will assist Pakistani troops in operating the CH-4B. Pakistan's use of combat drones against Baloch insurgents is another example of the Pakistan Army turning to drones for warfare after seeing the deployment of UAVs in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to reports, Pakistan's CH-4 drone was seen in August 2021 at a Pakistani airbase close to the Indian border. Satellite images shared by open-source intelligence showed four CH-4 combat drones at the Bahawalpur airbase in Pakistan's Punjab province.

