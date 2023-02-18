WATCH: Pakistan soldiers, Taliban exchange abuses during attack on Karachi Police headquarters
Karachi: The attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on the Karachi Police headquarters has led to panic all over Pakistan.
At least nine people, including five suicide attackers, were killed in the attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistani Taliban – on the police chief’s office in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.
The attack, which took place on Friday night, came to an end after a gun battle lasting several hours between the Taliban attackers and security forces inside the Karachi Police headquarters.
A video has gone viral on social media showing Pakistan soldiers and the Taliban attackers exchanging verbal abuses during the gun battle inside the Karachi Police headquarters.
“Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker,” Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was quoted as saying by AFP.
“The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists,” he added.
This is the video of the gunfight at #KarachiPoliceOffice. Why is the cameraman so conveniently filming it?!? Why are the commandos not in protective gear?!? #Karachi_Police_Office #TTP pic.twitter.com/42yH7EywsG
— Dr. Asim Yousafzai (@asimusafzai) February 18, 2023
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has carried out regular attacks on the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan over the last several months, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karachi Police chief's office.
"Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow," he told AFP.
Powerful Bomb Blast in a Police Building in Karachi Pakistan#Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/SKLwu4hhZB
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 17, 2023
The TTP attacks on the security forces have seen a major spike since last November when the group – which also known as the Pakistani Taliban – unilaterally ended a ceasefire with the Pakistan government.
The Karachi attack – which was one of the most brazen in recent times – saw several heavily-armed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunmen entered the Karachi Police chief’s office and take him hostage along with several others.
