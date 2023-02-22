World

WATCH: Pakistan police adopts 'unique' method to arrest Imran Khan supporters

Imran Khan's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (Jail Bharo campaign) started from the Mall Road in Lahore, while PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sarfraz Cheema, Usman Akram and others surrendered before the police and accepted arrest

Sandeep Sharma February 22, 2023 19:35:41 IST
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the beginning of his party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (Jail Bharo campaign) in order to protest against the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s “attack” on fundamental rights and the severe economic crisis in the cash strapped country.

The Jail Bharo campaign started from the Mall Road in Lahore, while PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sarfraz Cheema, Usman Akram and others surrendered before the police and accepted arrest, The Express Tribune reported.

Soon after the Imran Khan-led movement kick-started, photographs and videos of the PTI leaders being detained by police started doing rounds on social media.

However, what is drawing people’s attention is a clip of a police official telling PTI workers willing to get jailed.

‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan earlier today elaborated upon two reasons behind the movement.

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights […] Two, it is against the economic meltdown brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth and gotten NROs for themselves while crushing the people, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiralling inflation and rising unemployment.”

Imran Khan lamented not only the economic woes of the nation but also the “sham FIRs and NAB cases, custodial torture, attacks on journalists and social media people” that PTI’s supporters and leaders have faced since the party’s ouster from power.

On its official Twitter handle, the party shared footage of its leaders sitting inside a police van and claimed that those responsible for making the arrests had “vanished”.

‘Great Pride’

Speaking from inside the police van, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that was a matter of great pride for him that he was the first one to be detained by police.

In a video shared on Twitter, Qureshi said, ““This movement will continue until the imported government puts an end to the lawlessness in the country”.

Meanwhile, vice president of the party Fawad Chaudhry said that numerous party leaders and workers had surrendered before the police.

“Around 500-700 PTI workers have given themselves up for arrest,” he said in a video message. He claimed claimed that police officials came prepared with police vans but were “worried after seeing the thousands of people and contemplating what they should do”.

Thanking the party workers for their support, Chaudhry said the movement would move forward and Wednesday’s protest would be limited to Lahore and would continue till the evening before moving to Peshawar on Thursday.

‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ is the name of ‘jihad’

In a video message, Imran Khan urged party workers and people to take to the streets for “true freedom”.

“Actually, this campaign will take you to a free and happy Pakistan. And this will only happen when the state protects your fundamental rights,” he said.

Khan noted that the campaign “is the name of jihad”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: February 22, 2023 19:35:41 IST

