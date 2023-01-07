WATCH: Pakistan minister Khawaja Asif espouses hilarious method for population control
Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif has become the butt of jokes on social media platforms after he came up with a bizarre explanation to justify the order regarding the early closure of markets
Islamabad: Pakistan has been going through a severe economic crisis forcing the government to take several extremely harsh measures.
One of the measures adopted by the Pakistan government to curb the consumption of electricity and fuel is to force markets and marriage halls to down their shutters early.
However, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif has become the butt of jokes on social media platforms after he came up with a bizarre explanation to justify the order regarding the early closure of markets.
New research, babies can’t be made after 8pm. “There’s no population increase in countries where markets close at 8pm,” defence minister. pic.twitter.com/G5IUAuOYD6
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 4, 2023
In a comical statement, Khawaja Asif claimed that the early closure of markets will help to control the population growth of Pakistan.
"There’s no population increase in countries where markets close at 8pm,” the Pakistan defence minister claimed during a press conference.
However, he did not provide any further information to explain his theory.
