WATCH: Pakistan military vehicle knocks down motor cyclist, soldiers take turns beating the victim

Islamabad: In its seven decades of existence, the Pakistan Army has not managed to win a single war.

Throughout its extremely brief existence, Pakistan has idolised the Arab, Turkic and Mongolian invaders who attacked and plundered the very regions it now straddles.

Taking inspiration from these foreign looters, the Pakistan Army has self-appointed itself as the flag bearer of global Islam and has carried out several military misadventures against ‘Hindu’ India – all of which it has lost.

However, apart from India, the Pakistan Army has conducted several military operations against another foe – its own people.

Only in Pakistan. A military vehicle knocks down a cyclist and then soldiers take turns beating the victim. pic.twitter.com/9mo0ba9LZt — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 10, 2023

Apart from Punjab – the heartland of Pakistan which contributes the vast majority of its military personnel – the other provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and the erstwhile East Pakistan have all been at the receiving end of the Pakistan Army’s wrath.

This attitude of the Pakistan military is reflected in the manner in which it treats the people of the provinces other than Punjab.

In one such incident, a viral video shows a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers – a part of the paramilitary force Pakistan Rangers which is under the direct command of the Pakistan Army – knocking down a motorcycle rider in Karachi.

But that is not the most shocking part of the video. That comes later.

Instead of helping the obviously injured victim, the soldiers dismount the vehicle and promptly start beating him up. The soldiers in fact, take turns beating up the hapless victim even as the members of the public look on.

While some social media users have claimed that the victim was innocent and was wrongly targeted, others have tried to defend the errant soldiers.

The Sindh Rangers, on their part, have claimed that the alleged victim was a drug dealer who was trying to evade arrest.

There have been reports in the local media that the alleged victim was later arrested on charges of drug dealing.

