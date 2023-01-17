WATCH: Pakistan lawyers fire Ak-47 rifles to celebrate victory in Lahore Bar Council polls

Lahore: The law and order situation in Pakistan is perennially in a poor state. However, the extent of disregard for the law in the country has been revealed in its truest extent by none others that the lawyers themselves.

The Lahore Bar Council elections became the epicenter of a raging controversy in Pakistan when several lawyers – dressed in their advocate gowns – fired automatic rifles in the air to celebrate their victory.

Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms showing lawyers indulging in celebratory gunfire with AK-47 assault rifles.

PAKISTAN the land of pur or the land of the terrorists ? Answer is in these scenes that are from the Lahore Bar Elections! If lawyers are armed with AK 47 and then it is not difficult to understand why Pakistani Society considers Hafiz Sayed a philanthropist. pic.twitter.com/H9Q9f0wa18 — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) January 16, 2023

According to a report by Dunya News, the incident led to a massive uproar which ultimately prompted the Punjab Bar Council to postpone the district bar elections till January 23.

"The annual election of the Bar Associations across the Province of Punjab was held on January 14, in which the successful candidates and their followers committed serious violation of law to celebrate success by aerial firing, and harassed the general public," the Punjab Bar Council said in a statement.

One of those involved in the incident was identified through videos circulating on social media platforms. He was identified as Umar Ghauri. His practicing licence has reportedly been suspended and an FIR was registered against him at the Islampura police station in Lahore.

