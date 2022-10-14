Watch: Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar heckled, called 'chor' at US airport

New Delhi: Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who arrived in the US, was abused and called ‘chor’ by an unidentified person at an airport, and now the video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that when Ishaq Dar reached the Washington airport, a man started walking towards him and started calling him a ‘liar’ and a ‘thief’. Dar also replied to this and on the contrary started calling the person a ‘liar’. When the man called him a ‘chor’, a person accompanying the minister got enraged and started abusing him.

An unidentified person insulted Ishaq dar at US airport.#PowerBreakDown pic.twitter.com/KVn2VOJxFQ — Political.reviews (@Politicalrevie8) October 13, 2022

Ishaq Dar arrived in the US to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. The annual IMF and World Bank meetings are currently underway in Washington. Pakistan, which has recently been ravaged by biblical-scale floods, is attempting to reschedule bilateral debts with various countries. However, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s pledge to strengthen the currency and decision to cut fuel prices puts him at odds with IMF demands.

It is currently not clear what was the political leanings of the man who misbehaved with Ishaq Dar.

Shahbaz Sharif ousted Imran Khan from power by bringing a no-confidence motion in April. Since then, supporters of PTI (Imran’s party) and PML-N (Shahbaz Sharif’s party) are face to face in many countries. There have been many clashes between the supporters of both the parties abroad.

Similarly, in a previous incident, Maryam Aurangzeb was surrounded by Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s supporters in a coffee shop in London, where they were seen shouting ‘chorni-chorni’ slogans.

Not only the minister of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif himself has had to face such a situation on foreign soil. When he reached Saudi Arabia for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister, people raised slogans of ‘thief’ against him. Shahbaz had reached the Masjid-e-Nawabi in Medina, where the crowd started shouting ‘chor-chor’. Some people were also arrested in the case.

With inputs from agencies

