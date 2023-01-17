WATCH: Pakistan eats crow as PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘Pak has learnt its lessons… in 3 wars with India’

Islamabad: Pakistan is going through an ever-spiraling economic crisis that has caused a severe shortage of food items in the country.

An extreme shortage of flour has led to a lot of problems for the common people. Amidst this gloom and doom scenario, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has voiced his opinion about the condition of the country and its relation with India.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has finally learned its lesson after decades of hostility with India and now it wants to live in peace.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, the Prime Minister of Pakistan gave out a message for his counterpart in India, Narendra Modi.

“I appeal to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we should sit at the negotiating table and try to solve every issue,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Calling for improving relations with India, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, “We are neighbours. It is up to us to live in peace. It is up to us to make progress or fight each other and waste time and resources.”

“We have fought three wars with India and each time it has brought more destitution, poverty and unemployment to the people. We have learned our lesson and we want to live in peace,” he added.

“We are ready to solve our problem. My message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let’s sit and talk. Pakistan does not want us to spend our resources in making bombs and gunpowder.”

Pointing out that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers, Shehbaz Sharif said that war is not good for anyone.

“We are nuclear powers, armed and if God forbid war breaks out, who will live to tell what happened,” he said.

#Video “My message to the Prime Minister of #India 🇮🇳 @narendramodi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir.”: Prime Minister of #Pakistan 🇵🇰 @CMShehbaz https://t.co/nOdGnBBoVL pic.twitter.com/N1r1YR4vON — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 17, 2023

Pakistan has fought 4 wars with India

Pakistan has fought three full-scale wars and a limited conflict with India and has lost every time.

The first war started in October 1947, only a couple of months after India gained independence and endured a bloody partition that led to the formation of Pakistan.

Pashtun tribals from the newly-formed Islamic country led by the Pakistan Army carried out a bloody invasion of the erstwhile kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir, raping and looting their way to Srinagar despite some brave resistance by the Dogra army of Maharaja Hari Singh.

The Maharaja’s decision to join India and the subsequent arrival of the Indian Army forced the Pakistani forces to retreat all the way to Muzaffarabad in present day Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.

The second war between India and Pakistan took place in 1965. At that time the Prime Minister of India was Lal Bahadur Shastri and there was military rule in Pakistan under the leadership of General Yahya Khan. The Indian Army had wreaked havoc on Pakistan. This war ended and both nations signed the Tashkent Agreement.

The second war between India and Pakistan took place in 1971. In this war, Pakistan had got such a humiliating defeat from which it has not been able to recover till date. In the war of 1971, Pakistan was divided into two pieces and Bangladesh was formed.

Dring this war, India rejected the pressure of a superpower like the US. More than 90,000 soldiers of Pakistan had surrendered in the war. After this Indian military strategy was praised all over the world.

The third war was waged by Pakistan in Kargil in 1999. During this, Pakistani soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) during the winter and established bases on several peaks that had been temporarily vacated by the Indian Army.

Later, the Indian Army captured all the posts set up by the Pakistan Army in a series of bloody clashes.

At first, Pakistan had denied the presence of its soldiers in this war, but later its leadership accepted that the Kargil misadventure was the brainchild of the then General Pervez Musharraf.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.