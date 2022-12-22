WATCH: Pakistan Army tries to grab land in PoK, faces massive protests

Islamabad: The resource-rich regions of Gilgit and Baltistan are among the most neglected and under-developed in Pakistan. There is widespread anger and resentment in the region – a part of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) – against the exploitative policies of the government.

The Pakistan Army is now facing massive protests and insults from the local people in the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This is neither Kashmir nor Palestine. Pakistani forces are forcibly occupying the lands of Gilgit Baltistan. #GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/Zz0U6iza0f — Zaara (@zaara_kashmiri) December 21, 2022

According to media reports, the locals of Gilgit Baltistan are protesting against the Pakistan Army and have declared that they will not allow the Frontier Corps or Pakistan Rangers - paramilitary forces under the operational command of the Pakistan Army - to occupy their land.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pakistan Army soldiers can be seen trying to occupy the lands of local villagers in order to set up a camp.

This prompted a virulent protest from the locals who staged demonstrations on the streets of Gilgit Baltistan against the Pakistan Army.

