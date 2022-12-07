WATCH: Pakistan Army shoots civilian in Balochistan village

Quetta: The Pakistan Army has carried out countless incidents of human rights violations in its attempt to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in Balochistan.

Thousands of innocent people have been killed while an unknown number has just ‘disappeared’ – an euphemism for persons picked up by the security forces and never seen again – as their traumatised families await their return amid tears and agony.

Even as Baloch freedom fighters carry out attacks against the security forces at regular intervals, the Pakistan Army responds with military operations that often target the civilian population.

A video claimed to be of one such attack on civilians in Balochistan is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The video shows a civilian being shot by soldiers in Pakistan Army uniforms.

However, it could not be verified when or where the video was recorded.

