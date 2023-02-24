A year has passed since Russia brutally invaded Ukraine. The first anniversary of this unfortunate takeover has been marked today, 24 February 2023. The war caused a total of 7,199 civilian deaths as of 12 February 2023, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France was lit up in blue and yellow, which are the colours of Ukraine flag, on Thursday. This was done as a symbol to support Ukraine, as the war-torn country’s allies across the globe prepared to mark the anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War. The video of this stunning scene was shared on Twitter where the symbolic support can be seen in action.

Have a look at this video here:

The Eiffel Tower was lit up in blue and yellow on Thursday, in a symbol of support for Ukraine, as Russia’s invasion nears its 1-year mark pic.twitter.com/ai0WYMzJNe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 24, 2023

The mesmerising clip also zooms in towards the top of the Eiffel Tower, providing us an opportunity to have a better glance at the tower as it gets coloured in light.

In Britain as well, Londoners held a vigil on behalf of Ukraine and gathered in Trafalgar Square. A footage of this event showed how people are standing with the Ukraine flags in their hands to support the invaded country.

Watch the clip here:

People gathered at London’s Trafalgar Square on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion and rallied in solidarity with Ukraine https://t.co/Ljwhse2uYY pic.twitter.com/oPcveEM8Ed — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2023



Cultural programs of Ukraine can also be seen being performed in the video. A lady can be seen singing a song in Ukrainian language with full enthusiasm on the stage towards the end of the video.

In a recent development, India abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which gave approval to a nonbinding resolution demanding Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. While quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to the UN, said, “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives.” She added, “Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

In the voting at UNGA, 141 votes were in favour of the resolution, while 32 votes were abstained. The countries that abstained from voting, included China as well. Seven nations voted against the resolution.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.