Watch: Octopus changes colour while swimming, internet left stunned

The animal kingdom is full of wonder. Each animal is equipped with defense mechanism, which helps them escape and avoid predators. Some can change colours, while others can inject venoms into predators or are even covered in spikes. One such species is the deep sea-dwelling octopus.

A video has been circulating on the internet shows an octopus moving around and changing its colour according to its surroundings. The 23-second slip was shared with the caption, “An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique.” Watch:

An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique. Credit: Nick Rubergpic.twitter.com/PBY4tXcCTy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 6, 2022

The videos shows the mollusk swimming around until it settles on the ground and alters its colours to blend in with its surroundings, looking like a seashell-like substance. Credited to Nick Ruberg, the video was actually posted by Viralhog in 2016 and is grabbing eyeballs once again now. The clip, which was shared by user Wonders of Science, has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Users were stunned to see the octopus change its appearance in a matter of seconds. “So it not only changes the color but the texture of its flesh? How?” wrote one individual. Another explained that the mollusk had light-reflecting properties similar to a chameleon.

This is not the only video of an octopus that has gone viral in recent months. Reef guide and marine biologist Jacinta Shackleton had earlier shared the video of blanket octopus ‘dancing’ above the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

The video uploaded by Shackleton featured the rare octopus moving about in the ocean. The species has been spotted only a few times by researchers since it was discovered.

Watch:

In another viral video, an octopus can be seen hitching a ride on an eel to avoid being eaten. The eel in the video is believed to be a moray eel, which consumes fish, octopuses, squid, crab and shrimp. The clip sees the eel thrashing and turning to get the octopus off its back, but the mollusk holds on. It ultimately manages to escape and leaves behind a cloud of ink.

Watch:

Incredible footage of an octopus riding a moray eel to avoid its attack and then escaping in a cloud of ink. https://t.co/0Wt7vTMpIn pic.twitter.com/tOZooQcZBr — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 1, 2020

