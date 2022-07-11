Watch: Norwegian anti-Islamic leader Lars Thorsen's car rammed off road after Quran burning

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the jeep contained four other passengers apart from Thorsen. All five people sustained minor injuries

A car carrying Lars Thorsen, leader of the Norwegian anti-Islamic group "Stop the Islamisation of Norway" (SIAN), was rammed off the road after a spectacular car chase recently. Video footage of the incident, which occurred on 2 July, shows a grey Mercedes B-Class colliding deliberately with Thorsen’s military style jeep and driving it off the road.

The incident occurred after minutes after Thorsen and some of his supporters set fire to copies of the Quran outside a mosque in Oslo’s Mortensrud suburb, which is home to many Muslims.

After setting fire to one copy, the radical group’s members placed the burning Quran in the middle of a busy intersection. They even managed to push back the crowd which had come to put out the flames. A few moments later, Thorsen and his group drove away.

The angry crowd included a woman who grabbed the charred book and climbed into a grey Mercedes to follow the Thorsen’s jeep. Videos showed that the woman and her passenger catching up with the radical leader as he joined the E6 motorway to head towards Oslo. She then rammed her car into the jeep and sent it spinning on the road.

The women and her passenger have been arrested on the charges of causing or being complicit in grievous bodily harm, according to news reports. Both women have pleaded not guilty.

The incident comes after a gunman killed two people and injured 21 others in central Oslo. The Norwegian domestic intelligence service has stated that the attack was "an act of Islamist terrorism".

As for SIAN, this is not the first time that the radical group has been involved in burning Qurans in Norway. The far-right group had earlier pulled a similar stunt in April.

