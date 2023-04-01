Romania: Andrew Tate said that “justice will be served” following his release from prison in Romania after living three months behind bars.

The four-time world kickboxing champion, 36, and his younger sibling were released from their incarceration in Bucharest on Friday evening, having been arrested by local authorities in late December on suspicion of alleged human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

Two Romanian women related to the investigation were also released alongside the brothers.

Earlier this week, Andrew and Tristan failed in their efforts to overturn a decision which denied them bail, but were on Friday successful in appealing last week’s decision to extend their incarceration by an extra 30 days.

The two women, the two siblings, and themselves are currently under house arrest.

To hear a statement that has surfaced on Twitter, local journalists gathered outside Tate’s residence. The 36-year-old said, in a press conference, “I have the utmost regard for the judges who heard us today. They were very attentive, they listened to us, and they let us know.

“I simply believe in the truth; I don’t harbour any grudges against Romania or any other nation. I suppose that if there is a god, then the fire of the truth will consume all lies, and anyone who lies for a long enough period of time will experience regret. I truly believe that justice will be served in the end, there is zero per cent chance of me being found guilty of something I have not done.

“I maintain my absolute innocence and I think most people understand this. I look forward to being home, so thank you very much everyone.”

Following his and Tristan’s releases, a spokesperson for the pair told Mirror Fighting: “We are ecstatic to announce the Romanian judicial system approved Andrew and Tristan Tate’s appeal against last week’s extension decision.”

Late in December, Romanian authorities searched a Tate’s home and seized items they estimated to be worth $3.9 million (£3.1 million). The American-English siblings appealed against their imprisonment on multiple occasions, but the court consistently dismissed their appeals. They vigorously reject all accusations against them.

Prior to the crucial hearing on Wednesday, the duo had made a total of five attempts to be released. Even though they are not presently charged, the Tate family could have been held in detention for a maximum of six months as part of their “preventative arrest.”

They were the subject of several internet petitions, with Andrew having 5.5 million Twitter followers leading the charge for their release. Born in Washington D.C. and the son of an international chess master, the 36-year-old grew up across the United States in places such as Chicago, Illinois and Goshen, Indiana.

Tristan, who is two years younger than Andrew, and he relocated to Luton after Andrew’s parents got divorced. Andrew first gained notoriety as an internet influencer who urged men to adopt a contentious masculine culture after his kickboxing career and an appearance on Big Brother.

He and Tristan only increased their online presence throughout 2022, stirring up more controversy with their blunt opinions on various political topics and women. When it was determined that Andrew was voicing misogynistic views, Twitter banned him.

