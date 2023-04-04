WATCH: New Zealand PM fumbles and falters when asked to 'define a woman'

Auckland: When a reporter asked a question about gender, Chris Hipkins, the recently elected prime minister of New Zealand, was unsure of how to define the word “woman.”

As per reports, broadcast reporter Sean Plunket of The Platform the reporter asked Hipkins to ‘define a woman’ on behalf of himself and his administration, during his regularly scheduled afternoon news conference on Monday.

Before responding, the prime minister paused for a minute to collect his thoughts.

“Um,” Hipkins began, before pausing.

“To be honest Sean, that question has come out of left field for me.” He then Hipkins then took a long pause before finishing his answer, claiming people define their own genders.

“People define themselves, people define their own genders,” Hipkins said.

The reporter then asked the question again, referring to an article written by British Opposition Leader Keir Starmer about the legal framework for transgender people in British law.

“Keir Starmer has said that he believes 99.9 per cent of women do not have penises, and I know it’s a strange thing for him to say, but given recent events in New Zealand, I’d ask again: how do you define what a woman is?” Plunket asked again.

Hipkins acknowledged that he had not anticipated the query and did not have a prepared response, but he emphasised that each individual determines their own gender identity.

Social media users mocked Hipkins’ response, including Piers Morgan and J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter series.

‘BREAKING: New Zealand’s new Prime Minister doesn’t know what a woman is, despite replacing one as Prime Minister,’ Piers Morgan wrote on twitter.

BREAKING: New Zealand’s new Prime Minister doesn’t know what a woman is, despite replacing one as Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/3Gj39RhXDX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 3, 2023

On January 24, the previous prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced her resignation and named Mr. Hipkins as her replacement.

J.K. Rowling, tweeted: “Someone should now ask women how they define Chris Hipkins.”

In the interests of balance, someone should now ask women how they define Chris Hipkins. https://t.co/9tlDywXtM2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2023

