Watch: New York man uses plastic bags to create fashionable handbags

To mankind, plastic can be called a blessing and a burden at once. This artificial material has the ability to create less expensive and useful products but also poses a threat to mother nature. The entire world is coming together to find a way how plastic products can be utilised to cause less harm to the environment. In this case, sustainability may be the only option. In an effort to get the most out of plastic bags, Alex Debagh, a second-generation leather smith from New York, tried to give them a second time. He started a sustainable fashion brand in the name of “aNYbag” which manufactures fashionable handbags with used plastics. NowThis News broke the news of Debagh and his startup dropping a video on its official Twitter.

Recycling but make it fashion ♻️👜 These handbags were created from used plastic bags pic.twitter.com/xfsgAkP1Jf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 11, 2023



The unique idea came to Debagh’s mind when he took over their family’s leather business. The factory he uses to run his plastic handbag business was originally owned by his father back in 1982. Dabagh was partly inspired by his father’s textile-making environment while growing up. After his father grew older, he was given the responsibility. Then, he got the bright idea to weave plastic bags similarly to how he weaves leather. He finally came up with what he calls “aNYbag” after six months of trial and error.

Dabagh manually made his first reusable tote bag using as many as 95 single-use plastic bags. As explained in the video, he first took the plastic bags to his factory and cut them into strips. Then the pieces are heated together to form one continuous, woven fabric. The pieces are wrapped into a spool and delivered to the sewing machines.

As revealed by Debagh, 98 single-use plastic bags are required to create one fashionable aNYbag. To collect old plastic bags, the business collaborates with elementary schools, packaging businesses, supermarkets, and even general people. Data showed that the company gathers more than 588,000 single-use plastic bags in a single calendar year.

Since being surfaced on the internet, the video has received more than 60,000 views on Twitter. It has also garnered many likes on the platform. A user liked the rare approach and wrote in the comment section, “Very nice.”

