Watch: New UK PM Rishi Sunak publicly performed ‘puja’ before entering office; sported Hindu sacred thread ‘kalawa’

New Delhi: The new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak performed some religious rituals on Tuesday before entering his new office in 10 Downing Street, proudly displaying his Hindu roots.

Sunak, a proud Hindu, became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In a video shared on Twitter, 42-year-old Sunak is seen performing ‘puja’ as he prepares for his Parliament debut as the Prime Minister.

The new UK PM performing his spiritual/traditional rituals before entering his new office. We have largely abandoned ours. pic.twitter.com/QMkeAkDkSC — This Is Africa (@ThisIsAfricaTIA) October 25, 2022

Earlier at 10 Downing Street, Sunak was seen wearing a ‘kalawa’, the sacred red thread as he waved at his supporters during his first address as the Prime Minister.

This was not the first instance where Sunak has flaunted his Hindu roots and heritage in public, quite unapologetically.

Sunak did not hold back from embracing his roots when he was appointed finance minister of Britain and took an oath by placing his hands on the Bhagavad Gita.

The Hindu MP also performed ‘gau puja’ with his wife in London, winning praise from Indians living in the UK.

Who? Rishi Sunak (PM candidate)

Where ? London, England

What ? Performing Cow worship That’s our rich cultural heritage we must be proud about. तत् त्वम असि = Tat twam asi #Hinduism #Rishisunak #India #London #Hindutva pic.twitter.com/aaKdz9UM5R — Sumit Arora (@LawgicallyLegal) August 25, 2022

As seen in the video, Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murthy are seen with several other Hindus, standing inside an enclosure with a cow. The couple is seen performing ‘gau pooja’.

While Sunak is seen holding a brass vessel in his hand, a priest guided the couple to perform the rituals.

Earlier this year in August, Sunak visited a temple with his wife, Akshata, on Janmashtami.

Sunak also regularly visits the temple in Hampshire and has been quite vocal about his religious beliefs.

“I am now a citizen of Britain. But my religion is Hindu. My religious and cultural heritage is Indian. I proudly say that I am a Hindu and my identity is also a Hindu,” he had once said.

Sunak on Tuesday became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to mend the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s calamitous 49-day tenure.

Sunak addressed the nation outside 10 Downing Street after his appointment by King Charles III, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson’s demise in July.

“I will unite our country — not with words, but with action,” the former finance minister said.

With inputs from agencies

