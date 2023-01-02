Watch: Netherland's magnificent Veluwemeer Aqueduct allows cars to travel underwater

Engineers around the world have gifted us with some beautifully designed transportation options through bridges, highways, and roads, which have not only eased connectivity issues but have also enhanced the look of several places. One such amazing structure is the Veluwemeer Aqueduct in the Netherlands. The bridge’s top-notch design, when witnessed from the top, can definitely give an illusion of vehicles going invisible for a few seconds before again popping up on the other side. A video of the magnificent bridge has been shared on Twitter and has impressed the internet. Shared by Nasimi Aghayev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, the aerial video of the water bridge shows how vehicles smoothly move on one side of the bridge and then go invisible in the middle, before finally coming out on the other end.

Confused? Well, this is no magic but a smart engineering trick that is making such movements possible.

Watch:

Fascinating… Veluwemeer Aqueduct in Netherlands pic.twitter.com/UyhqjMDiQU — Nasimi Aghayev (@NasimiAghayev) December 30, 2022



Social media users showered the video with words of appreciation and shared it widely. The video has grabbed millions of views so far.

About the water bridge

Opened for public use in 2002, the Veluwemeer Aqueduct is basically a road that has been constructed under 3 meters of water for 25 meters before it reemerges again onto the surface at the other end. This smart design has been done to allow the constant flow of road and water traffic at the same time.

While ships continue to pass overhead, those driving in cars can easily go through the tunnel built underneath the bridge, without having to wait. Located across the N302 road, the aqueduct is part of a lake of the same name and the route connects Flevoland to the rest of the Netherlands.

