Watch: NBC meteorologist calls family amid live broadcast to warn them of tornado

NBC Washington’s chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer paused during a live broadcast to warn his family about a tornado that might hit his house.

Kammerer was on air on 31 March doing a live weather report when he learnt about the tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.

According to NPR, the path of the tornado was right over his house, which prompted him to call his son in the middle of the broadcast.

In the video that went viral on social media, a weather map showing the storm’s path could be seen in the background, while Kammerer speaks on the phone.

"Get downstairs as soon as you can. Get down there right now. Get in the bedroom right now and just wait for 15 minutes, okay. Do it now," he could be heard saying in the video.

​​"I gotta warn my kids. They are probably online gaming and not seeing this," the presenter added after hanging up the call.

Later, while sharing the video on Twitter, he informed that "they are safe".

Yes, had to warn my family! Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit. https://t.co/To8mPxibBh — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 1, 2022

Appreciating the move a user commented, "There is nothing wrong with warning your kids of danger."

Another user tagged the broadcaster and lauded him "for being an example to viewers by showing them it only takes a few seconds to make a difference, and to the crew for keeping the camera rolling!"

A user started following the broadcaster after the incident and wrote, “Had to start following you after seeing the video of you calling your kids to tell them to move to safety… while you were on the air. I hope not a single person offers you any criticism. ANY parent would call their child from work in those circumstances. Hope all is well."

Drawing inspiration from him a user wrote, "Dear Doug, Here in Oklahoma I support you completely. My husband is a storm chaser with the ABC affiliate here. I would expect him to do the same thing. Bless you for watching out for your family and your community."

