National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently revealed a brand-new spacesuit design for the astronauts at an event at Space Center Houston, Texas in the US on 15 March. The suits will be worn by the crew of NASA’s upcoming Artemis III mission to the Moon’s surface. A video showcasing this incredible suit has been shared on Twitter by NowThis. In the clip, a man can be seen wearing the suit, showcasing its flexibility and functions. The light band has been mounted to the visor assembly, to the helmet bubble. As explained in the video, the light band provides light to the astronauts for seeing, be it in the shaded portions of the moon or in low-Earth orbit in a night pass.

The suit also includes an HD video camera, enabling Earthlings to watch what the astronauts see. While the suit getting showcased in the video is black in colour, the suits that the astronauts will wear on Moon’s surface are going to be white for thermal reasons.

Have a look at this video here:

NASA unveiled a new line of ‘sleeker’ astronaut suits at an event on March 15. The suits will be worn by the crew of the upcoming Artemis missions — the first effort to send humankind back to the moon’s surface in 50+ years. pic.twitter.com/1DYNIysweH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2023

NASA will be sending the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. Axiom Space will provide the spacesuits to the moonwalkers, as announced by NASA on its official website. Axiom Space conducted an event for students and media to ask questions and get a close-up look at the spacesuit at Space Center Houston.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “NASA’s partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space.” Nelson further stated that Axiom’s next generation spacesuits are not only going to allow the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also offer opportunities to more people for exploring and conducting science on Moon. The new spacesuit is named Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), and incorporates latest technology, adding protection from hazards at the Moon, and enhanced mobility.

Besides the first woman, the Artemis mission will also land the first person of colour on Moon. Axiom Space is behind the design, development, certification, qualification, and production of flight training spacesuits and support equipment, including tools for enabling the Artemis III mission. Before the mission, the corporation is going to test the suit in a spacelike environment. NASA has the authority for mission planning, astronaut training, and approval of the service systems.

