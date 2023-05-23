WATCH: Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening 'The Kerala Story'

Muslim activists in the UK’s Birmingham stormed a screening of Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’, which depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

According to a report in Daily Mail, a group of protesters led by Shakeel Afsar, a Kashmiri activist, disrupted the screening of the film on ‘Friday at a Cineworld theatre in Birmingham.

In a 10-minute video, Afsar can be seen entering the cinema along with a group of demonstrators and causing the film to be paused.

In the clip, Afsar along with at least two others ask to speak to the cinema manager about the ‘Islamophobic’ nature of the film, the report said.

Later on, the staff was forced to pause the screening as mayhem broke out, with audience members seen confronting the activists and telling them to leave, Daily Mail reported.

After the activists were taken out of the cinema by the security personnel, a theatre attendant could be heard telling the audience: “If you want to watch this film, you should calm down first. I am going to resume this film. We’re trying to deal with this in the best way we can. We’ve paused the film, we’ve turned the lights on, we’ve called the police.”

Not to forget, Afsar, an entrepreneur and property developer, last year led a campaign to pull ‘The Lady of Heaven’ from the cinemas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.