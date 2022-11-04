Watch: Musical band performs live before bedridden 94-year-old; internet amazed

It has been rightfully said that music transcends every age and generation, no matter who the person is. Music can touch everyone’s heart and further help them heal, enjoy and calm down. While people attend live concerts, watch shows, and listen to audio collections for enjoying music, we have come across a very wonderful moment where a band came right before a woman at her doorstep and performed for her. The heartwarming incident recently came on the internet where the old woman was seen enjoying music while remaining bedridden due to her health condition.

The video of the woman identified as 94-year-old Franca was shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement shows how a musical band ‘Cosimo and the Hot Coals‘ made arrangements for organising a live concert for the woman in person as she was not able to attend their concerts anymore.

Notably, the woman who used to attend their concerts quite frequently in the past, loved listening to the Milan-based band, known for playing jazz music from the 1920s and 1930s. However, to her surprise, in a wonderful gesture, the band decided to show up at her home and continue doing so from time to time.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)



As we see in the video, the woman is quite happy and amazed after watching the band play for her while she lies in the bed. “This is Franca, a 94-year-old who loves listening to her favorite musical group Cosimo and the Hot Coals. She’s no longer able to attend their live concerts in person so from time to time, the band shows up to serenade her. Thank you gentlemen”, the caption reads.

People were also quite impressed by the band’s gesture and took to the comment section to laud them. While one commented, “The best thing I’ll see on the internet today”, another person wrote, “Her toe tapping under the sheets!”

A third user wrote, “The peace and joy they bring to her are priceless. Beautiful work, gentlemen” A person wrote, “So sweet of these young men!!!! Just for this lady. Good karma coming their way.” So far, the video has been viewed several times and has received more than 1 lakh likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.