Watch: Mother narrates stadium details to visually-impaired son before football match; users left teary-eyed

The bond between a mother and child is one of the purest relationships in the world. Time and again there have been videos which showcase a mother’s deep love for her children. The latest to join the list is a heart-warming clip of a mom narrating a football game to her visually-impaired kid.

The footage shows the mum and child sitting in the Estádio da Ressacada during the match between Flamengo and Avaí in Florianópolis. The game was held on 24 July as part of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, according to Brazilian news website Razoes Para Acreditar.

The clip captures the mum describing details of the stadium to her visually-impaired son just before the fixture starts. The clip was shared by the Instagram account Fla Pomerode Embaixada with the caption, “Love to Mengão Mother’s Love for her Special Needs Child Mother Cristina explains to her son Marcos Felipe the details of the Game between Flamengo x Avaí 24/07/2022.”

Several viewers were left emotional by the clip. Many praised the mother for doing everything to make her child feel comfortable at the game. This is not the only such video to have caught the attention of internet users.

Another video, shot in Brazil in 2019, shows a mother narrating a football game to her blind and autistic son.

A third video that won hearts online captured a little girl encouraging her visually-impaired brother to go down a water slide. While the boy was afraid to go down the slide initially, his little sister described the slid for him and promised that she would guide him all the way.

The adorable clip received over 1.2 million views, with several users praising the bond between the siblings. “I love how they always have each other’s backs,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Most beautiful and important relationship they will have now and forever....makes me cry of happiness”.

