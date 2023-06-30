WATCH: Mob shout 'Allahu Akbar' during riots in France after teen shot by police

The police shooting of a 17-year-old boy in France has triggered massive unrest in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron calling a second crisis meeting to discuss ways of quelling the riots.

Nahel M, from Nanterre, was shot in the chest for driving off during a police traffic check.

Meanwhile, the policeman who shot the boy has apologised to the family while remaining in custody.

The killing of Nahel was recorded on camera and the video shared on social media showed two police officers beside a car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting at the teenage driver at close range as he pulls away. He died after succumbing to his wounds.

At least one hundred and fifty people were arrested in France on Thursday after a second night of unrest across the country following the fatal shooting.

Amy Mek, an investigative journalist, shared videos of the riots on Twitter, where the mob can be heard saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ while vandalising vehicles and setting them ablaze.

Watch the video:

“Allahu Akbar Riots Erupt in France After Police Shooting of 17-Year-Old Nahel with a Lengthy Criminal History,” Mek said.

She added, “Once again, Islamic migrant communities unleash their destructive potential with riots, attacks, fires, looting, and rampant destruction of public services funded by billions of taxpayer money for years.”

In another tweet, the journalist said, “Police are unable to control the migrant and left-wing riots taking place across the country. French media has surrendered and cannot keep track of the number of towns and cities across the country being looted, set on fire, and destroyed.”

“Islamic attacks, riots, murders, rapes, assaults, and lynching of police across France are part of a new normal in a country struggling with mass illegal migration,” continued Mek.

She also said that France has now become the “main Islamic country” in Europe, with more than 10 per cent of its population being Muslim.

Who was Nahel M?

A 17-year-old boy who worked as a takeaway delivery driver, Nahel lived with his mother Nanterre.

Although he did not have a criminal record, Nahel was well-known among the cop circle, according to BBC.

Nahel was also part of an integration program run for teenagers struggling in schools. He was enrolled in a college to be trained as an electrician.

A local who claims to know Nahel the best said, “He was someone who had the will to fit in socially and professionally, not some kid who dealt in drugs or got fun out of juvenile crime.”

