Hiding their actual identity is not a new thing for content creators. But, once they reveal their face, it becomes a delightful moment for their fans and followers. Something similar happened with the huge fanbase of the popular YouTube gamer Minecraft YouTuber Dream.

On 2 October, the 23-year-old finally showed his face during an online stream after eight years of remaining anonymous on YouTube. The previously unidentified gamer, who typically hides his face behind an egg-coloured smiley face mask in his “Minecraft Manhunt” series, reintroduced himself to followers on Sunday night.



The YouTube video had a caption that said, “Hi, I’m Dream.” Before ultimately showing his face, Dream can be seen in the video being both anxious and excited. “Hello, speaking to the camera for the first time feels so weird. Hello, I’m Clay, also known as Dream online. You may or may not be familiar with me, and it’s possible that you clicked on this video out of curiosity and without any interest in who I am. But now that you’ve seen my face, it’s clear that you recognise me,” Dream states In the YouTube face reveal video.

As soon as the revelation surfaced on the platform, it swiftly climbed to the top of the trending list. By Monday morning, the stream had received more than 19.8 million views. Currently, Dream has 30.7 million YouTube subscribers, 5.6 million Twitter followers, and 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The award-winning YouTuber claimed he felt obliged to reveal his face since he is finally getting to meet his best friend George in person. George, whom he has known since he was 11 years old, was reportedly in the United Kingdom attempting to obtain a visa in order to immigrate to the United States.

For those who don’t know, George is the well-known YouTuber George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson. He frequently works with Dream and fellow streamer Sapnap “Nick” as “The Dream Team” to create Minecraft videos and other content for Dream’s channel. Last year, Davidson announced his intention to live with Dream and Sapnap, who are already roommates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.