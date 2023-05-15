The members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a key government ally, on Monday stormed the Supreme Court of Pakistan with the police allegedly acting as a mute spectator, according to reports.

Protesters stormed the apex court for allegedly providing “blanket relief” to former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases.

Many protesters, including workers and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), made an entrance into the Red Zone despite Section 144 still in effect in the federal capital, Dawn News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Hammad Azhar, Secretary General Central Punjab, slammed the police for allowing the ‘goons’ attack the highest seat of judiciary.

“A religious militia that is also a govt alliance party has attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The police stood by and allowed the seminary students to climb the gates of the Supreme Court. There are strong clues that the arson and rioting in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest was also perpetrated by individuals that were planted in the peaceful crowd in civilian attire. This was followed by straight shooting at the protestors leading to dozens of deaths,” he wrote along with posting the video of the attack.

A religious militia that is also a govt alliance party has attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The police stood by and allowed the seminary students to climb the gates of the Supreme Court.

There are strong clues that the arson and rioting in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s… pic.twitter.com/ahIgWBpVVV — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 15, 2023

In another Twitter post, Jehanzeb Paracha, a member of PTI, accused the government of fully aiding these ‘goons’.

“World must see! Organised goons of a religious extremist party have entered Red Zone in Islamabad to attack the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to pressurise the judges, so they issue decision against the constitution and will of the people of Pakistan,” he wrote, adding that government, police and military establishment are fully aiding these goons and have disappeared from security check posts.

World must see!

Organised goons of a religious extremist party have entered Red Zone in Islamabad to attack the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to pressurise the judges, so they issue decision against the constitution and will of the people of Pakistan. Government, Police and… pic.twitter.com/QgtvVqG1Ms — Jehanzeb Paracha (@JehanzebParacha) May 15, 2023

“This is what they wanted. An attack on Supreme Court by PDM and the police stands there as a silent spectator,” PTI said on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and including about a dozen parties, had on 12 May announced to hold a protest rally outside the apex court’s building against its alleged partiality towards 70-year-old former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who was set free by it after arrest in a corruption case.

The protest by the largest coalition partner of the government comes as the authorities imposed a ban on political gatherings in the federal capital and also the military had been deployed to control any violence.

The protest in in Islamabad’s Red Zone would raise serious questions about government policy of stopping rivals like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from political activity in the capital and looking the other way when its own partners bring protesters.

The protest comes as a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is set to hear a petition by the Election Commission of Pakistan to review the order of 4 April to hold elections in Punjab on 14 May.

The deadline has been missed and the chief justice already indicated that the law would take its course. There is fear that the court may launch contempt proceedings against the prime minister and other officials for failing to implement its orders.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.