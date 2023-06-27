A major fire engulfed a residential building in the city of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates on Monday night.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame, reported Khaleej Times.

Civil defence and police teams were successfully able to take a control of the situation after launching a massive operation led by fire department and local police authorities. No injuries have been reported till now, according to the officials.

The residents were evacuated from the building and were transported to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah in the seven buses provided by the emirate’s Transport Authority.

The video surfacing on social media show the fire department trying to control the massive fire from further spreading to several floors of high-rise complex.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said a mobile police station helped secure the affected site and provided measures for the evacuated residents so that they can report the items lost in the major fire.

“Controlling and extinguishing the Ajman One Tower fire in Ajman. Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, explained that, in coordination with the Police Operations Room, a mobile police station was provided that provides services of reports, certificates and loss to the residents of Ajman One Tower (02) at the scene of the event,”Ajman Police tweeted.

The incident was reported a few days after the UAE Ministry of Interior figures showed a significant rise in the number of building fires. According to the official figures, more than 3,000 incidents were reported in 2022, 2,090 in 2021 and 1,968 in 2020.

