Watch: Man wearing suit jumps across window awnings of 23-storey New York building

We love to watch actors like Tom Cruise perform their phenomenal stunts in their movies. Be it Mission Impossible orJames Bond movies, the action scenes are truly entertaining to watch. But what if you saw someone performing Hollywood style stunts in real life? An incident has been caught on camera in which a man dressed in a suit can be seen hopping across window awnings of a 23-storey historic building in New York. The bizarre part is that he was doing that without using any protective gear. He can be seen talking on a phone. He then starts to hop across the awnings like a professional ninja. Finally, he gets inside a room of the building by opening a window.

The scene might make you feel like you have accidently shifted to the DC universe because this man is no less than Batman. The clip was shared on Instagram by a Chicago based film director, Erik Ljung. At the end of the video, the camera was zoomed out to show how insanely tall the building is. In the second part of the video, he can be seen standing at the top of the building and apparently trying to find something or someone. He is also talking to someone on the phone. He even seemingly takes photos with his phone from the roof.

Have a look at this video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erik Ljung (@erik_ljung)

Some people compared him to James Bond in the comment section. A user wrote, “They just found the new 007.” Some people wrote hilarious remarks. A viewer joked, “When you can’t get a signal.”

The man has been identified as Joe Smizaski. He works on waterproof buildings in the city. His girlfriend’s daughter-in-law, Marissa Fazendeiro, confirmed his identity and profession to Daily Mail. The rooftop hopping is reportedly something that Smizaski often does. It is not unusual for him.

This is not the only video showing someone perform dangerous stunts. A video was shared on Twitter in the previous year in which two men could be seen BASE jumping from the roof of The Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway.

Watch this video here:

WATCH: Two men BASE jumped from the roof of The Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway last night. (Warning: some profanity) We are working to get more information from Metro police. Credit: Amanda Bagley @WKRN pic.twitter.com/ot6UVWaDRr — Julia Palazzo (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 2, 2021

After jumping, the men safely rode the wind by opening their parachutes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.